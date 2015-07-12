Tiffany EvansBorn 4 August 1992
Tiffany Evans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3hyw.jpg
1992-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ffa9059-2a8b-4c18-9fe1-0d5aad9d7126
Tiffany Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiffany Evans (born August 4, 1992) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and entrepreneur. Evans rose to fame in 2003 as a contestant on "Star Search," hosted by Arsenio Hall. She became the first contestant in "Star Search" history to earn a perfect score on all of her performances. Following Evans' victory, she signed a record deal with Columbia Records in the same year. Her self-titled debut album was released in 2008 and included the singles "Promise Ring" featuring Ciara and "I'm Grown" featuring Bow Wow.
