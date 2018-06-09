Chris FrantzBorn 8 May 1951
Chris Frantz
1951-05-08
Chris Frantz Biography (Wikipedia)
Charton Christopher Frantz (born May 8, 1951) is an American musician and record producer. He is the drummer for both Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, which he co-founded with wife and Talking Heads bassist Tina Weymouth. In 2002, Frantz was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Talking Heads.
Chris Frantz Tracks
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Adrian Belew
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Radio Head
David Byrne
Radio Head
Radio Head
