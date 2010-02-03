Swollen MembersFormed 1992
Swollen Members
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ff86f63-f50b-45ca-8eb6-c391926e022d
Swollen Members Biography (Wikipedia)
Swollen Members is a Canadian hip hop group from Vancouver, British Columbia, consisting mainly of Madchild and Prevail. Frequent collaborators include vocalist Moka Only (who was actually a member of the group for a short period of time in the mid-1990s when the group was formed, and then again from 2002 to 2005) along with the other former members Easy Roc & Zodak who were only in the group for a few years and producer Rob the Viking, an official group member since 2002. Swollen Members has released nine studio albums, one greatest hits album and 2 compilations, as well as numerous other singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Swollen Members Tracks
Sort by
Bollywood Chick
Swollen Members
Bollywood Chick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bollywood Chick
Last played on
Swollen Members Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist