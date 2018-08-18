George Richard Chamberlain (born March 31, 1934) is an American stage and screen actor and singer, who became a teen idol in the title role of the television show Dr. Kildare (1961–1966).

Since then, he has appeared in several mini-series such as Shōgun (1980) and The Thorn Birds (1983), and many successful films such as The Bourne Identity (1988) being the first man to play Jason Bourne, and he has performed classical stage roles and worked in musical theatre.