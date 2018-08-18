Richard ChamberlainBorn 31 March 1934
Richard Chamberlain
1934-03-31
Richard Chamberlain Biography (Wikipedia)
George Richard Chamberlain (born March 31, 1934) is an American stage and screen actor and singer, who became a teen idol in the title role of the television show Dr. Kildare (1961–1966).
Since then, he has appeared in several mini-series such as Shōgun (1980) and The Thorn Birds (1983), and many successful films such as The Bourne Identity (1988) being the first man to play Jason Bourne, and he has performed classical stage roles and worked in musical theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Chamberlain Tracks
Theme From 'Dr Kildare' (Three Stars Will Shine Tonight)
Theme From 'Dr Kildare' (Three Stars Will Shine Tonight)
Theme From Dr Kildare
Theme From Dr Kildare
Theme From Dr Kildare
Joy In The Morning
Joy In The Morning
Joy In The Morning
Hi-lili Hi-Lo
Hi-lili Hi-Lo
Hi-lili Hi-Lo
Love Me Tender
Love Me Tender
Love Me Tender
Prestige whilst flyover angle two
Prestige whilst flyover angle two
Prestige whilst flyover angle two
A Kiss To Build A Dream On
A Kiss To Build A Dream On
True Love
True Love
True Love
All I have to do is dream
All I have to do is dream
Three Stars Will Shine Tonight ('Dr. Kildare' Theme Tune)
Three Stars Will Shine Tonight ('Dr. Kildare' Theme Tune)
Close to you
Close to you
Close to you
Richard Chamberlain Links
