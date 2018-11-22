Adekunle GoldBorn 28 January 1987
Adekunle Gold
1987-01-28
Adekunle Gold Biography (Wikipedia)
Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known by his stage name Adekunle Gold, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and graphic designer. His 2014 single "Sade" received massive airplay on various Nigerian radio stations. His follow-up single, titled "Orente", also received positive reviews from music critics and consumers. In 2015, he was nominated in the Most Promising Act of the Year category at the 2015 City People Entertainment Awards. His 2014 single "Sade" was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015. In 2015, he was signed to YBNL Nation under which he released his debut studio album Gold.
Adekunle Gold Tracks
You Decide
Mr Play, Demarco & Adekunle Gold
Mr Foolish
Adekunle Gold
Fame
Adekunle Gold
Surrenda
Adekunle Gold
Call On Me
Adekunle Gold
Ready
Adekunle Gold
Work
Adekunle Gold
Pick Up
Adekunle Gold
Sade
Adekunle Gold
Rora Se (feat. Adekunle Gold)
Moelogo
