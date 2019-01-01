Sona FamilyFormed 2002
Sona Family
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05qrwyx.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ff45148-6f5d-419f-932c-6d5b0e9d7c13
Sona Family Biography (Wikipedia)
Sona Family is a London-based musical quartet. They have been said to sound "like The Black Eyed Peas infused with traditional Indian bhangra music". They combine urban music, hip hop, R&B and dancehall with their own upbringing as UK Desis. Headed by producer/writer Harry Sona, Sona Family consists of rapper/singer/producer Mr Riz, female singer/rapper Kazz & DJ/producer JC.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sona Family Tracks
Sort by
Taali
Sona Family
Taali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Taali
Last played on
Glassy
Sona Family
Glassy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Glassy
Hard Kaur
Glassy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvz.jpglink
Glassy
Last played on
Kala Paisa - JC Sona Remix
Sona Family
Kala Paisa - JC Sona Remix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Kala Paisa - JC Sona Remix
Last played on
Dil Davaana (Anokha Beats Remix)
Sona Family
Dil Davaana (Anokha Beats Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Dil Davaana (Anokha Beats Remix)
Last played on
Glassy (feat. Hard Kaur)
Sona Family
Glassy (feat. Hard Kaur)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Glassy (feat. Hard Kaur)
Last played on
Kala Paisa
Sona Family
Kala Paisa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Kala Paisa
Last played on
Crazy For You
Sona Family
Crazy For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Crazy For You
Last played on
glassy part
Sona Family
glassy part
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
glassy part
Last played on
Taali
Sona Family
Taali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Taali
Last played on
Crazy 4 Ya [Dil Deewana]
Sona Family
Crazy 4 Ya [Dil Deewana]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
Crazy 4 Ya [Dil Deewana]
Last played on
More Glassy
Sona Family
More Glassy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrx2c.jpglink
More Glassy
Last played on
Sona Family Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist