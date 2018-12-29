Ray BryantBorn 24 December 1931. Died 2 June 2011
Ray Bryant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4f5.jpg
1931-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7feee525-a8ff-4a59-85f6-2b5190ea3e38
Ray Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Raphael Homer "Ray" Bryant (December 24, 1931 – June 2, 2011) was an American jazz pianist, composer, and arranger.
Ray Bryant Tracks
Up Above The Rock [Maribou State Edit]
Ray Bryant
Up Above The Rock [Maribou State Edit]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
C Jam Blues
Ray Bryant
C Jam Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
C Jam Blues
Last played on
Up Above The Rock
Ray Bryant
Up Above The Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Up Above The Rock
Last played on
Cubano Chant
Ray Bryant
Cubano Chant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Cubano Chant
Last played on
So In Love
Ray Bryant
So In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
So In Love
Last played on
Up Above The Rock (Maribou State Edit)
Ray Bryant
Up Above The Rock (Maribou State Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Up Above The Rock (Maribou State Edit)
Last played on
In The Back Room
Ray Bryant
In The Back Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
In The Back Room
Last played on
After Hours
Dizzy Gillespie
After Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
After Hours
Last played on
After Hours
Dizzy Gillespie
After Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
After Hours
Last played on
Dream of Life
Ray Bryant
Dream of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Dream of Life
Exactly Like You
Ray Bryant
Exactly Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Exactly Like You
I'm Thru With Love
Ray Bryant
I'm Thru With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
I'm Thru With Love
I Miss You So
Ray Bryant
I Miss You So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
I Miss You So
Last played on
Stealin' The Bean
Tiny Grimes, Coleman Hawkins, Charlie Shavers, Coleman Hawkins, Ray Bryant, George Duvivier & Osie Johnson
Stealin' The Bean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stealin' The Bean
Performer
Last played on
Paint It Black
Ray Bryant
Paint It Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Paint It Black
Last played on
Me and The Blues
Ray Bryant
Me and The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Me and The Blues
Last played on
Poochie
Ray Bryant
Poochie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Poochie
Last played on
Gospel Bird
Ray Bryant
Gospel Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Gospel Bird
Last played on
Ray Bryant - Up Above The Rock
Ray Bryant
Ray Bryant - Up Above The Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Ray Bryant - Up Above The Rock
Last played on
Prayer Song
Ray Bryant
Prayer Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Prayer Song
Last played on
Swingin' The Blues
Ray Bryant
Swingin' The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Swingin' The Blues
Last played on
Sack O Woe
Ray Bryant
Sack O Woe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Sack O Woe
Last played on
Little Susie
Ray Bryant
Little Susie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Little Susie
Bryant's Folly
Ray Bryant
Bryant's Folly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Bryant's Folly
Splittin'
Ray Bryant
Splittin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
Splittin'
To Sir With Love
Ray Bryant
To Sir With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f5.jpglink
To Sir With Love
Last played on
