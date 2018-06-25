Alina BarazBorn 24 September 1993
Alina Baraz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033z0kg.jpg
1993-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fedfdaf-4146-4996-9e2a-a7e39080c329
Alina Baraz Biography (Wikipedia)
Alina Baraz (born September 24, 1993) is an American singer and songwriter from Cleveland, Ohio. In 2015, Baraz and electronic producer Galimatias released a collaborative EP together titled Urban Flora through Ultra Music after discovering each other's work online. The EP was met with positive reception and streaming success. Since 2016, Baraz has been working to create her debut solo studio album and has released her first solo singles as well as her first solo EP, The Color of You.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alina Baraz Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Thoughts
Alina Baraz And Galimatias
Pretty Thoughts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Thoughts
Performer
Last played on
Yours
Alina Baraz
Yours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Yours
Last played on
Lavender & Velvet
Alina Baraz
Lavender & Velvet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Lavender & Velvet
Last played on
Electric (feat. Alina Baraz)
Khalid
Electric (feat. Alina Baraz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Electric (feat. Alina Baraz)
Last played on
Down For You (feat. Alina Baraz)
Ta-ku
Down For You (feat. Alina Baraz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383z5y.jpglink
Down For You (feat. Alina Baraz)
Last played on
Fantasy
Alina Baraz
Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Fantasy
Last played on
Fantasy (The Magician Remix)
Alina Baraz
Fantasy (The Magician Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Fantasy (The Magician Remix)
Last played on
Fantasy (ID Remix)
Alina Baraz
Fantasy (ID Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Fantasy (ID Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Fantasy (Pomo Remix)
Alina Baraz
Fantasy (Pomo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Fantasy (Pomo Remix)
Last played on
Maybe
Alina Baraz
Maybe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0kg.jpglink
Maybe
Last played on
Paradise
esta., esta. & Alina Baraz
Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist