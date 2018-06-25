Alina Baraz (born September 24, 1993) is an American singer and songwriter from Cleveland, Ohio. In 2015, Baraz and electronic producer Galimatias released a collaborative EP together titled Urban Flora through Ultra Music after discovering each other's work online. The EP was met with positive reception and streaming success. Since 2016, Baraz has been working to create her debut solo studio album and has released her first solo singles as well as her first solo EP, The Color of You.