Francisco Tenório Júnior (born July 4, 1941 in Río de Janeiro - disappeared and presumed dead 1976) was a Brazilian musician and composer. Despite recording only one album as a solo artist, he was considered one of the best pianists of his generation, and his fame as a virtuoso creator has increased over the years.

He went missing in mysterious circumstances in Argentina during the first year of that country's last civil-military dictatorship: in March 1976, while on tour at Buenos Aires with Toquinho and Vinícius de Moraes, Tenório Júnior mentioned he was going out to buy cigarettes, and he was never seen again; it was quickly surmised that he might have been rounded up by the dictatorship's security forces, mistaken for an Argentine "guerrilla" and kidnapped, to be subsequently thrown in jail, tortured and murdered.

In 1979, singer Elis Regina mentioned in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that he had been seen in jail in La Plata City; subsequent investigations by several journalists and Argentina's CONADEP confirmed his tragic fate, and he is now widely considered to be a desaparecido (missing person), therefore a victim of Argentina's State-sponsored terrorism during the 70s.