Clarence ShawBorn 16 June 1926. Died 17 August 1973
1926-06-16
Clarence Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Eugene Shaw, sometimes credited as Gene Shaw (June 16, 1926 – August 17, 1973) was an American jazz trumpeter.
Clarence Shaw Tracks
Autumn Walk
