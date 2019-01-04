Romina JohnsonBorn 1973
Romina Johnson
1973
Romina Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Romina Johnson (born 1973) is a London-based R&B, soul, UK garage and 2-step singer.
Movin' Too Fast (feat. Romina Johnson)
Original Dodger
Heartbeat
