Young the GiantFormed 2004
Young the Giant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3hw.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fe96b15-5608-430e-ad25-77a01353c5d9
Young the Giant Biography (Wikipedia)
Young the Giant is an American rock band that formed in Irvine, California, in 2004. The band's line-up consists of Sameer Gadhia (lead vocals), Jacob Tilley (guitar), Eric Cannata (guitar), Payam Doostzadeh (bass guitar), and Francois Comtois (drums). Formerly known as The Jakes, Young the Giant was signed by Roadrunner Records in 2009, and they released their eponymous debut album in 2010. The band's first three singles, "My Body", "Cough Syrup", and "Apartment", all charted on the US Alternative Songs chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young the Giant Tracks
Sort by
Cough Syrup
Young the Giant
Cough Syrup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
Cough Syrup
Last played on
Repeat
Young the Giant
Repeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
Repeat
Last played on
Apartment
Young the Giant
Apartment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
Apartment
Last played on
It's About Time
Young the Giant
It's About Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
It's About Time
Last played on
My Body
Young the Giant
My Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
My Body
Last played on
My Body (Two Door Cinema Club Remix)
Young the Giant
My Body (Two Door Cinema Club Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
Guns Out
Young the Giant
Guns Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
Guns Out
Last played on
Cough Syrup (Live)
Young the Giant
Cough Syrup (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
Cough Syrup (Live)
Last played on
I Got
Young the Giant
I Got
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
I Got
Last played on
Your Side
Young the Giant
Your Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3hw.jpglink
Your Side
Last played on
Young the Giant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist