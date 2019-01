Sergey Khachatryan (also spelled Sergei Khachatryan; Armenian: Սերգեյ Խաչատրյան) (born 5 April 1985 in Yerevan) is an Armenian violinist. Since 1993 he has lived in Germany where he gave his first orchestral concert at the age of nine in the Kurhaus, Wiesbaden.

He made his New York City debut on August 4, 2006, playing the Beethoven Violin Concerto in Avery Fisher Hall under the baton of Osmo Vänskä. In June 2013, he played Shostakovich's first Violin Concerto with the Seattle Symphony and Ludovic Morlot conducting.