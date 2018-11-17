Heinz KruseTenor. Born 29 August 1940. Died 29 July 2008
Heinz Kruse
1940-08-29
What shall I eat in the morning? (The Silver Lake)
Kurt Weill
Die Drei Pintos - Opera In 3 Acts J.Anh.5, Compl. Mahler
Carl Maria von Weber
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-21T10:33:36
21
Jul
1996
Royal Albert Hall
