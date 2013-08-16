E.M.M.A.Formed 2001. Disbanded 26 October 2005
2001
E.M.M.A were a Swedish girl group, mostly popular in Sweden. The group was founded by Keith Almgren who also wrote all the lyrics for their debut album. They have released three albums and eight singles. The group went on several small tours in Sweden. They came into existence in 2001 and officially broke up on 26 October 2005. The members were Elin Klingfors (born 25 December 1990), Martina Ståhl (born 1 December 1988), Mari-Linn Almgren Klevhamre (born 10 May 1992) and Alexandra Pettersson (born 22 February 1990).
