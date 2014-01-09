The Capilla Peñaflorida is a Spanish early music group founded in 1985 by Jon Bagüés.

The first director was the late José Rada Sereno (1947-2001). Currently musical direction is shared by the founder, the Basque musicologist Jon Bagüés (b.Errenteria 1955), and by the bass Josep Cabré. The ensemble has also been directed by guest conductors including the French cellist Christophe Coin and Italian harpsichordist Fabio Bonizzoni.

The name is a tribute to the work of Don Xavier María de Munibe e Idiáquez, count of Peñaflorida, (Azcoitia, 1723-Vergara, 1785) although the original count did not himself have a capilla, but was responsible instead for promoting musical education and arts in the Basque Country.