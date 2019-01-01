The Scholars were an American band. Like the Nuckle Brothers, No Doubt and Reel Big Fish, they are one of the main founding bands of the Orange County ska scene.

The Scholars' lineup changed on a regular basis. Current and former members of Reel Big Fish Aaron Barrett (Guitar/Vocals), Grant Barry (Trombone) and Scott Klopfenstein (Trumpet/Vocals) all played in The Scholars. Jay Layafette, a member of the now defunct O.C. ska band called The Forces of Evil, played trumpet for them in their very last days of playing shows. Their singer, Jesse Wilder, fronted a power pop group known as Teen Heroes, and also played Saxophone and Keyboard for The Scholars. He and Scott Klopfenstein later collaborated on a number of projects, including The Littlest Man Band and PAL with Scholars bassist Jake Berry and drummer Greg Parkin.

Their only main release, an 8-song demo called I'm In A Band, can be found on their anthology Last Great Record of The 20th Century on Vegas Records, along with numerous live songs and goofy pre-studio tracks they recorded with a tape deck in their drummer Greg's garage. They were a hit at the local high school Los Alamitos High School, where they were also students. They opened and headlined shows with more unknown local acts such as Exit Smiling, Leonard's Lunchbox, The Nuckle Brothers, The Goodwin Club, Suburban Rhythm and others.