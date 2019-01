Crazy Cavan and the Rhythm Rockers (also known as Cavan & The Rhythm Rockers, Crazy Cavan "N" The Rhythm Rockers, Crazy Cavan & The Rhythm Rockers) are a Teddy Boy band from South Wales. The band formed in 1970, and is still actively touring and recording.

The band appeared in the 1980 film Blue Suede Shoes which detailed the revival of 1950s rock 'n' roll music scene at the time.