Erick SermonBorn 25 November 1968
Erick Sermon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stkyc.jpg
1968-11-25
Erick Sermon Biography (Wikipedia)
Erick Sermon (born November 25, 1968) is an American rapper, musician, and record producer. Sermon is best known as one-third, alongside PMD & DJ Scratch, of late-1980s–1990s hip hop group EPMD and for production work.
Erick Sermon Tracks
Music (feat. Marvin Gaye)
Erick Sermon
Last played on
React
Erick Sermon
Last played on
I'm Hot
Erick Sermon
Last played on
Music (Radio Edit)
Erick Sermon
Last played on
Got Me A Model (feat. Erick Sermon)
RL
Last played on
Music
Erick Sermon
Last played on
React
Erick Sermon
Last played on
The Weekend
Dave Hollister
Last played on
Chargiye
Eric Sermon, Keith Murray
Performer
Last played on
Just Like Music (feat. Marvin Gaye)
Erick Sermon
Last played on
