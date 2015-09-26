Tone Damli Aaberge (born 12 April 1988) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter and actress. She became famous for being a contestant in the Norwegian version of the Idol series.

Damli was the runner-up in the Norwegian version of Idol in 2005, following Jorun Stiansen in the final. She has released four albums, Bliss, Sweet Fever, I Know, and Cocool. Bliss and I Know have been certified gold in Norway. She contended in the Melodi Grand Prix 2009 finals, with the song Butterflies, and ended up in the runner-up position, following Alexander Rybak. She also finished third in the Norwegian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006. She contended together with Erik Segerstedt in the Swedish Melodifestivalen 2013 finals, with the song Hello Goodbye.[citation needed]

On 18 August 2012, it was announced on the official Idol website that Damli will be the first of an all-new four-member jury of former Idol contestants to celebrate 10 years since the official debut of Idol in Norway, along with the first winner of the series, Kurt Nilsen.