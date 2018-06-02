George van EpsBorn 7 August 1913. Died 29 November 1998
George van Eps
1913-08-07
George Van Eps (August 7, 1913 – November 29, 1998) (often called the Father of the Seven-String Guitar) was an American swing and mainstream jazz guitarist.
Blue Skies
Howard Alden
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Blues in Eb
Red Norvo
Blues in Eb
Blues in Eb
Carolina In The Morning
Floyd O'Brien
Carolina In The Morning
Carolina In The Morning
