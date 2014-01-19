Jon SavageEnglish writer, broadcaster & music journalist. Born 2 September 1953
Jon Savage Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Savage (born Jonathan Malcolm Sage; 2 September 1953 in Paddington, London)[citation needed] is an English writer, broadcaster and music journalist, best known for his history of the Sex Pistols and punk music, England's Dreaming, published in 1991.
- Jon Savage in Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051nv48.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051nv48.jpg2017-05-01T15:34:00.000ZJon Savage joins us to talk about his latest compilation 1967 : The Year Pop Dividedhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051nv1y
Jon Savage in Conversation
