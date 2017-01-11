Instant Party!Seattle based Remix/Production duo
Instant Party!
Instant Party! Tracks
Cuba (Frankie Sanchez x Instant Party! Remix)
Calvin Harris
Some Minds (Instant Party! Remix) (feat. Andrew Wyatt)
Flume
Clap When She Walkin’ (Instant Party! Retwerk)
Statik Link
