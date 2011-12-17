The Golden Dawn were an indie pop/indie rock band from Glasgow, Scotland formed in 1986, who were signed to Sarah Records on the strength of a 9-track demo. They had two hits on the UK Indie Chart in 1988 and 1989, with what have been described as "awesomely ragged, feedback-riddled singles". The band were dropped by Sarah Records, when the tracks the band put forward for a third single for the label were rejected.

Band members Robert Smith and Kenny Forte went on to form Christine's Cat (who released a 5" flexi-disc, "Your Love Is", on Sarah Records), while Smith later resurfaced as The Besotted (who released a single, "Kaleidoscope" on the Blam-A-Bit label) and as a member of Meth O.D.who released several singles and albums throughout the 1990s. Ulric Kennedy revived his pre-Golden Dawn band The Catalysts following the release of their early demos as "The Catalysts EP" by Felicite Singles Club in 2002, belatedly following it up with the "Long Distance EP" (Spirophone, 2006). Kennedy has also worked as a producer, most notably on releases by Roy Moller (Book Club Records) and The Happy Couple (Matinee/Felicite).