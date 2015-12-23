Tellison is a four-piece indie rock band from London, England, formed in 2000. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Stephen Davidson, guitarist and vocalist Peter Phillips, bass guitarist and vocalist Andrew Tickell and drummer Henry Danowski.

They have released three studio albums: Contact! Contact! (2007), The Wages of Fear (2011) and Hope Fading Nightly (2015) as well as two split extended plays and a number of singles. The band have been somewhat secretive as to the origins of their name, revealing only that it is "the surname of a man whose life story is very good".

The band have received exposure from being featured as a recommended artist on Myspace, having their tracks feature on television shows such as The Inbetweeners, Made in Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing as well as opening for bands including Biffy Clyro, Noah and the Whale, Kevin Devine, Mumford & Sons and Twin Atlantic.