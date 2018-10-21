Cozy ColeBorn 17 October 1909. Died 29 January 1981
Cozy Cole
1909-10-17
Cozy Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
William Randolph "Cozy" Cole (October 17, 1909 – January 9, 1981) was an American jazz drummer who had hits with the songs "Topsy I" and "Topsy II". "Topsy II" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and at No. 1 on the R&B chart. It sold over one million copies and was awarded a gold disc. The track peaked at No. 29 in the UK Singles Chart in 1958. The recording contained a long drum solo and was one of the few drum solo recordings to make the charts at Billboard magazine. The single was issued by Love Records, a small record label in Brooklyn, New York. Cole's song "Turvy II" reached No. 36 in 1959.
