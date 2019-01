Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon (born 6 December 1993), better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, is a Nigerian recording artist, singer and songwriter. He was signed to Mavin Records. He went by the stage name Spicy prior to his record deal with the aforementioned label. Reekado Banks was declared the Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2014, and won the controversial Next Rated award at The Headies 2015. His debut studio album, Spotlight, was released on 1 September 2016. It debuted at number 10 on the Billboard World Album Music Chart.