Jaan RäätsBorn 15 October 1932
Jaan Rääts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-10-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fb99462-a3b5-48ab-ac6d-0a42e9a4eb8a
Jaan Rääts Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaan Rääts (born 15 October 1932 in Tartu, Estonia) is an Estonian composer who worked extensively on Estonian language film scores of the 1960s and 1970s.
He has been a member of the Estonian Composer's Union since 1957.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaan Rääts Tracks
Sort by
Marginalia For Piano, Op. 65: No. 4, Andante
Jaan Rääts
Marginalia For Piano, Op. 65: No. 4, Andante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marginalia For Piano, Op. 65: No. 4, Andante
Last played on
Jaan Rääts Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist