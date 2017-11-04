Fess WilliamsBorn 10 April 1894. Died 17 December 1975
Fess Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1894-04-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fb8205f-5756-4408-92ae-9cc6a5d3c63b
Fess Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Fess Williams (né Stanley R. Williams; April 10, 1894 – December 17, 1975) was an American jazz musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fess Williams Tracks
Sort by
Playing My Saxophone
Fess Williams
Playing My Saxophone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playing My Saxophone
Last played on
Fess Williams Links
Back to artist