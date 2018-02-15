Don LanierBorn 13 July 1936. Died 23 July 2014
Don Lanier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fb5a15d-d1b6-4ca9-adef-cce022c6798c
Don Lanier Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Lanier (July 13, 1936 – July 23, 2014) was an American songwriter and composer. He composed and wrote dozens of songs for artists including Ray Charles, Dean Martin, The Everly Brothers and Hank Snow. His latest contributions as a songwriter and composer were on Featuring by Norah Jones and on Sugartime by Charlie Phillips. He was the original guitarist of Buddy Knox's Rhythm Orchids.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Lanier Tracks
Sort by
Need Your Love
Don Lanier
Need Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need Your Love
Last played on
Back to artist