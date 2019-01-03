Childish GambinoBorn 25 September 1983
Donald McKinley Glover Jr. (born September 25, 1983) is an American actor, comedian, singer, writer, producer, director, rapper, songwriter, and DJ. He performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino and as a DJ under the name mcDJ.
After coming to public attention for his work with Derrick Comedy while a student at New York University, he was hired at age 23 by Tina Fey as a writer for the NBC sitcom 30 Rock. He later portrayed community college student Troy Barnes on the NBC sitcom Community. He stars in the FX series Atlanta, which he created and occasionally directs. For his work on Atlanta, Glover won various accolades, including Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. In film, Glover has appeared in Mystery Team (2009), The Lazarus Effect, Magic Mike XXL, The Martian (all 2015), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) as Aaron Davis, and as the young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). He will also provide the voice of the adult Simba in a remake of the Disney film The Lion King (2019).
- "My mum was like, 'this song's good!'" - Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bvm6f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bvm6f.jpg2017-08-08T11:36:00.000ZHis mum's usually unimpressed by his work, so her verdict mattered. Donald tested the track out on a hairdresser in Atlanta too, and her opinion sent him back into the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bvk28
- Childish Gambino on Katy Perry's 'botshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lfpkm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lfpkm.jpg2013-11-12T12:09:00.000ZChildish Gambino starts to get deep and meaningful with Mistajam.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lfplh
