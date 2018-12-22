De La GhettoBorn 17 September 1984
De La Ghetto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fb4a3df-377c-41c0-91ee-f286ecca1e0f
De La Ghetto Biography (Wikipedia)
Rafael Castillo, better known by his stage name De La Ghetto, is an American singer and songwriter originally part of the duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
De La Ghetto Tracks
Sort by
Never Let You Go (feat. De La Ghetto)
Dillon Francis
Never Let You Go (feat. De La Ghetto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghnv2.jpglink
Never Let You Go (feat. De La Ghetto)
Last played on
Todo El Amor (feat. Maluma & Wisin)
De La Ghetto
Todo El Amor (feat. Maluma & Wisin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3qz.jpglink
Todo El Amor (feat. Maluma & Wisin)
Last played on
Come Out & See (feat. Mavado)
De La Ghetto
Come Out & See (feat. Mavado)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4cs.jpglink
Come Out & See (feat. Mavado)
Last played on
De La Ghetto Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist