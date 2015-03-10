Joe “Guitar” HughesBorn 29 September 1937. Died 20 May 2003
Joe “Guitar” Hughes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fb3198a-0e13-4a21-ab6d-f53c27ac6e11
Joe “Guitar” Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe "Guitar" Hughes (born Maurice Hughes, September 29, 1937 – May 20, 2003) was an American blues musician, from Houston, Texas, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe “Guitar” Hughes Tracks
Sort by
Make Me Dance Little Ant
Joe “Guitar” Hughes
Make Me Dance Little Ant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me Dance Little Ant
Last played on
Joe “Guitar” Hughes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist