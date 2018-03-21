Mike KowalskiBorn 28 July 1944
Mike Kowalski
Mike Kowalski Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Kowalski (born July 28, 1944) is a drummer, percussionist and musicologist. He is best known as one of the former drummers from the rock band The Beach Boys.
