Annibale PadovanoBorn 1527. Died 5 March 1575
1527
Annibale Padovano Biography (Wikipedia)
Annibale Padovano (1527 – March 15, 1575) was an Italian composer and organist of the late Renaissance Venetian School. He was one of the earliest developers of the keyboard toccata.
Mass for 24 Voices (Credo)
Credo from Mass for 24 Voices (II)
