Emilie Luise Friderica Mayer (14 May 1812, Friedland, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern – 10 April 1883, Berlin) was a German composer of Romantic music. Emilie Mayer began her serious compositional study relatively late in life, yet she was a very prolific composer, producing some 8 symphonies and at least 15 concert overtures, plus numerous chamber works and lieder. During her lifetime, Emilie Mayer was the Associate Director of the Opera Academy in Berlin.