EmanuelEmo rockers from Louisville, Ky. Formed 1998
Emanuel
1998
Emanuel Biography
Emanuel was a five-piece rock band from Louisville, Kentucky, United States. It was formed in 1998 under the lesser-known name Emanuel Nice and appeared on four self-released records, before being signed to Vagrant Records and changing the name in 2004. Since then, Emanuel has released a debut album, Soundtrack to a Headrush, and a second album Black Earth Tiger.
Downtown
O Come O Come
