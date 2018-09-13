Rose Consort of ViolsFormed 1990
Rose Consort of Viols
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03htpxq.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fa99c31-b4c3-4654-8e32-f8c85c84a39a
Rose Consort of Viols Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rose Consort of Viols is an English ensemble of viol players who perform mainly early consort music, including works by Orlando Gibbons, John Dowland, and Henry Purcell.
They have performed around the world at many events, have appeared a number of times for the BBC, and have made a number of recordings, several of which have been made in collaboration with Red Byrd, a vocal group from Hyperion Records.
The name was taken from a famous family of viol makers.
Rose Consort of Viols Tracks
Palle, palle
Heinrich Isaac
Palle, palle
Palle, palle
Pour down, you powers devine
Robert Parsons
Pour down, you powers devine
Pour down, you powers devine
This sweet and merry month of May
William Byrd
This sweet and merry month of May
This sweet and merry month of May
In Fields abroad
William Byrd
In Fields abroad
In Fields abroad
Pavan No 4 in five parts
Richard Dering
Pavan No 4 in five parts
Pavan No 4 in five parts
Mr Henry Noel, his Galliard
John Dowland
Mr Henry Noel, his Galliard
Mr Henry Noel, his Galliard
Paget Pavan
Peter Philips
Paget Pavan
Paget Pavan
La manfrolina; La traditora
Anonymous & Rose Consort of Viols
La manfrolina; La traditora
La manfrolina; La traditora
In nomine in G minor Z.747
Henry Purcell
In nomine in G minor Z.747
In nomine in G minor Z.747
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
This is the record of John
This is the record of John
Fantasia No. 2
William Byrd
Fantasia No. 2
Fantasia No. 2
The Song Called Trumpets (from the Baldwin Partbooks)
Robert Parsons
The Song Called Trumpets (from the Baldwin Partbooks)
The Song Called Trumpets (from the Baldwin Partbooks)
Glorious And Powerful God
Orlando Gibbons
Glorious And Powerful God
Glorious And Powerful God
Ecce Beatam Lucem
Alessandro Striggio
Ecce Beatam Lucem
Ecce Beatam Lucem
Fantasia No 6 in F major (All in a Garden Green)
John Jenkins & Rose Consort of Viols
Fantasia No 6 in F major (All in a Garden Green)
Fantasia No 6 in F major (All in a Garden Green)
Lachrimae antiquae
John Dowland
Lachrimae antiquae
Lachrimae antiquae
Fantasia No. 3 for 6 Viols
Orlando Gibbons
Fantasia No. 3 for 6 Viols
Fantasia No. 3 for 6 Viols
O Lord, how vain, for voice and 4 viols
William Byrd
O Lord, how vain, for voice and 4 viols
O Lord, how vain, for voice and 4 viols
In Nomine a 5 (IV)
William Byrd
In Nomine a 5 (IV)
In Nomine a 5 (IV)
Browning à 5
William Byrd
Browning à 5
Browning à 5
Fortuna Desperata A 3
Rose Consort of Viols
Fortuna Desperata A 3
Fortuna Desperata A 3
Browning
Elway Bevin
Browning
Browning
O Salutaris hostia
William Byrd
O Salutaris hostia
O Salutaris hostia
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
Lachrimae Pavan
Lachrimae Pavan
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Hugh Aston
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Canon Six in One
William Byrd
Canon Six in One
Canon Six in One
In te Domine speravit
Josquin des Prez
In te Domine speravit
In te Domine speravit
De tous biens plaine
Rose Consort of Viols
De tous biens plaine
De tous biens plaine
Content is rich
William Byrd
Content is rich
Content is rich
Pavan and Galliard 41 & 42
Anthony Holborne
Pavan and Galliard 41 & 42
Pavan and Galliard 41 & 42
A Doleful deadly pang
Nicholas Strogers
A Doleful deadly pang
A Doleful deadly pang
Fantasia con pause e senza pause
Rose Consort of Viols
Fantasia con pause e senza pause
Fantasia con pause e senza pause
O sacrum convivium
Orlande de Lassus
O sacrum convivium
O sacrum convivium
Pavan 41
Anthony Holborne
Pavan 41
Pavan 41
Four Dances: Pavana, Gallyard, Ronda, La Represa
Rose Consort of Viols
Four Dances: Pavana, Gallyard, Ronda, La Represa
Four Dances: Pavana, Gallyard, Ronda, La Represa
La traditora - Dance
Anon 16th century
La traditora - Dance
La traditora - Dance
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Proms Chamber Music 2: Tenebrae
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e525v2
Cadogan Hall
2012-07-23T10:39:45
23
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Proms Chamber Music 2: Tenebrae
Cadogan Hall
