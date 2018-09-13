The Rose Consort of Viols is an English ensemble of viol players who perform mainly early consort music, including works by Orlando Gibbons, John Dowland, and Henry Purcell.

They have performed around the world at many events, have appeared a number of times for the BBC, and have made a number of recordings, several of which have been made in collaboration with Red Byrd, a vocal group from Hyperion Records.

The name was taken from a famous family of viol makers.