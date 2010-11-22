Rob JohnsonCanadian rock guitarist, member of SNFU. Born 20 November 1971
Rob Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fa868d6-0180-4f1a-9e1e-9bfad676724e
Rob Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Arthur "Rob" Johnson (born November 20, 1971 in Edmonton, Alberta, and also known under various pseudonyms, including Freshbread) is a Canadian musician currently based in Vancouver, British Columbia. He played bass guitar in the punk and alternative rock bands SNFU and the Wheat Chiefs, in addition to recording his own hip hop and hard rock music in various incarnations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rob Johnson Tracks
Sort by
man walk into a pub
Rob Johnson
man walk into a pub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
man walk into a pub
Last played on
Rob Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist