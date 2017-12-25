Daddy ScrewJamaican dancehall deejay. Born 29 March 1968
Daddy Screw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fa7ce5f-068d-444c-9ce9-3334a2fb5b02
Daddy Screw Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Alexander Johnson (born 29 March 1968), better known as Daddy Screw, is a Jamaican dancehall deejay best known for his work in the 1980s and 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daddy Screw Tracks
Sort by
Model Pon You One Time Man
Daddy Screw
Model Pon You One Time Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Model Pon Yu Man
Daddy Screw
Model Pon Yu Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Model Pon Yu Man
Last played on
Buff Up
Daddy Screw
Buff Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buff Up
Performer
Big Tings
Daddy Screw
Big Tings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Tings
Model
Daddy Screw
Model
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Model
Looks & Shape
Daddy Screw
Looks & Shape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looks & Shape
Last played on
Breath Again
Daddy Screw
Breath Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breath Again
Last played on
Lover Man
Daddy Screw
Lover Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Man
Last played on
Daddy Screw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist