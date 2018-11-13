Zack Hemsey (born 30 May 1983) is an American composer, musician, and record producer, whose work has been largely popularized through its inclusion in films and film trailers. A notable example is the film trailer for Inception, which included his composed piece "Mind Heist." It's a common misconception that the piece used for this film trailer was composed by Hans Zimmer, who instead composed the score for the film. "Mind Heist" was also used as introductory music for the video game Madden NFL 12, and is occasionally used by the television series America's Got Talent. Hemsey's music has been featured in film trailers for The Town, Lincoln, 2 Guns, and a few others. "Vengeance" has also been featured in the film The Equalizer, in a trailer for the second season of the HBO program Game of Thrones, and the trailer for the 21st Century Fox miniseries 24: Live Another Day; the trailer for 24: Live Another Day aired during Fox Sports' U.S. TV broadcast of Super Bowl XLVIII.

Hemsey began his career as the composer for an obscure hip-hop group called Nine Leaves, where he was one of five lyricists / MCs. He began his solo career in 2010 with the release of his first album "Empty Room" and has continued to independently release his own music, which tends to combine elements of alternative hip-hop, alternative rock, and/or instrumentation.