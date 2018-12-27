BabyfaceR&B musician Kenny Edmonds. Born 10 April 1959
Babyface
1959-04-10
Babyface Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Brian Edmonds (born April 10, 1959), known professionally as Babyface, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He has written and produced over 26 number-one R&B hits throughout his career, and has won 11 Grammy Awards. He was ranked number 20 on NME's 50 Of The Greatest Producers Ever list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Babyface Performances & Interviews
Babyface Tracks
Comfortable (feat. Babyface)
Lil Wayne
Winter Wonderland
Babyface
4am
Babyface
There She Goes
Babyface
This Is For The Lover In You
Babyface
This Is For The Lover In You (feat. LL Cool J)
Babyface
Rollercoaster (feat. Babyface)
Toni Braxton
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Babyface
Everytime I Close My Eyes
Kenny G
(Always Be My) Sunshine (feat. Foxy Brown & Babyface)
JAY-Z
I Want You (feat. After 7)
Babyface
Exceptional Love
Babyface
Exceptional
Babyface
