Petr Muk (4 February 1965 – 24 May 2010) was a Czech pop musician, composer and performer, famous in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In addition to his albums of original songs, he released a tribute EP to the English band Erasure in 2004. Before his solo career, Muk was a member of two bands, Oceán (1985–1993) and Shalom (1992–1996).

In 2010, Muk was found dead by his wife in their home in Prague. An autopsy and blood work revealed he had medical drugs and alcohol in his blood.

Muk had bipolar disorder.