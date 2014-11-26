Percy Jones (born 3 December 1947, near Llandrindod Wells, Wales) is a Welsh bass guitarist, and was a member of jazz fusion band Brand X, from 1974 to 1980, an NYC trio called Stone Tiger (featuring guitarist Bill Frisell and drummers Mike Clark and Dougie Bowne during different periods) in 1982/83, and a reformed version of Brand X which lasted from 1992 to 1999. Jones was also the driving force behind Tunnels, an improvisation collective which released 4 albums including Progressivity and Live From The Knitting Factory. Residing in New York, he currently is a member of MJ12, an instrumental group based in NYC.

Jones was also a member of the jazz fusion group Soft Machine, the poetry rock group The Liverpool Scene (featuring poet Adrian Henri), and has contributed to recordings by David Sylvian, Brian Eno, Steve Hackett, Paranoise, Suzanne Vega, Richard Barbieri and Fovea Hex, amongst others.

He released a solo album, Cape Catastrophe in 1990.

Jones's playing style incorporates an unconventional three-finger right hand technique. He also employs sliding harmonics. Over the years, he has employed various other extended techniques, such as deliberately pulling the strings over the edges of the fingerboard (creating a distinctive buzzing rattle) and thumb-on-the-fingerboard left hand technique to achieve wider-interval double stops than are normally possible. His first recordings with Brand X employed a fretless Fender Precision bass, though he later switched to what became his trademark Wal basses, produced by Electric Wood Limited in the UK.