Salomé
1939-06-21
Salomé Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Rosa Marco Poquet (born June 21, 1939) better known by her stage name Salomé is a Spanish singer.
Salomé was born in Barcelona, Spain. She was one of the four winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 1969 with the song "Vivo Cantando".
