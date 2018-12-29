Marie KnightUS gospel/R&B vocalist. Born 1 June 1925. Died 30 August 2009
Marie Knight
1925-06-01
Marie Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Knight (June 1, 1920 – August 30, 2009) was an American gospel and R&B singer.
Marie Knight Tracks
Cry Me A River
Marie Knight
Cry Me A River
Cry Me A River
You Lie So Well
Marie Knight
You Lie So Well
You Lie So Well
That's No Way Treat A Girl
Marie Knight
That's No Way Treat A Girl
Up Above My Head I Hear Music In The Air
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Up Above My Head I Hear Music In The Air
Up Above My Head I Hear Music In The Air
Nothing In The World
Marie Knight
Nothing In The World
Nothing In The World
Come On Baby (Hold My Hand)
Marie Knight
Come On Baby (Hold My Hand)
Come On Baby (Hold My Hand)
The Storm Is Passing Over
Marie Knight
The Storm Is Passing Over
I Thought I Told You Not To Tell Them
Marie Knight
I Thought I Told You Not To Tell Them
Up Above my Head
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Up Above my Head
Up Above my Head
Come Tomorrow
Marie Knight
Come Tomorrow
Come Tomorrow
Samson & Delilah
Marie Knight
Samson & Delilah
Samson & Delilah
O Lord Remember Me
Marie Knight
O Lord Remember Me
O Lord Remember Me
To Be Loved By You
Marie Knight
To Be Loved By You
To Be Loved By You
