Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo (born 11 March 1976), better known by his stage name Black Coffee, is a South African DJ, record producer and singer-songwriter. He began his career around 1994 and has released five albums as well as a live DVD. Black Coffee had his big break shortly after being chosen as a participant in the 2004 Red Bull Music Academy held in Cape Town. In September 2015, he won the "Breakthrough DJ of the Year" award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, a few weeks after the release of his fifth studio album, Pieces of Me. In 2018 Coffee released an ep titled Music is king.