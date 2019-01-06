Black CoffeeHouse DJ/producer Nkosinathi Maphumulo. Born 11 March 1976
Black Coffee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d45bg.jpg
1976-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fa03932-cd68-498f-aa4f-d4a6a2ce6071
Black Coffee Biography (Wikipedia)
Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo (born 11 March 1976), better known by his stage name Black Coffee, is a South African DJ, record producer and singer-songwriter. He began his career around 1994 and has released five albums as well as a live DVD. Black Coffee had his big break shortly after being chosen as a participant in the 2004 Red Bull Music Academy held in Cape Town. In September 2015, he won the "Breakthrough DJ of the Year" award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, a few weeks after the release of his fifth studio album, Pieces of Me. In 2018 Coffee released an ep titled Music is king.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Coffee Tracks
Sort by
Wish You Were Here
Black Coffee
Wish You Were Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Superman (feat. Bucie)
Black Coffee
Superman (feat. Bucie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Superman (feat. Bucie)
Last played on
Muyè (Black Coffee Remix)
Adam Port
Muyè (Black Coffee Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp28.jpglink
Muyè (Black Coffee Remix)
Last played on
Turn Me On (feat. Bucie)
Black Coffee
Turn Me On (feat. Bucie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Turn Me On (feat. Bucie)
Last played on
Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
Drake
Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xwpzm.jpglink
Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
Last played on
Drive (Tom Staar Remix) (feat. Delilah Montagu)
David Guetta
Drive (Tom Staar Remix) (feat. Delilah Montagu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cgxh.jpglink
Drive (Tom Staar Remix) (feat. Delilah Montagu)
Last played on
Drive (Solardo Remix)
Black Coffee
Drive (Solardo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Drive (Solardo Remix)
Last played on
In Common (Black Coffee Mix)
Alicia Keys
In Common (Black Coffee Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6n8.jpglink
In Common (Black Coffee Mix)
Last played on
Embrace (Black Coffee Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
Agoria
Embrace (Black Coffee Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lp2.jpglink
Embrace (Black Coffee Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
Last played on
Drive (Red Axes Remix)
Black Coffee
Drive (Red Axes Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Drive (Red Axes Remix)
Last played on
Embrace (Black Coffee & Aquatone Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
Agoria
Embrace (Black Coffee & Aquatone Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4lp2.jpglink
Embrace (Black Coffee & Aquatone Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
Last played on
Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu)
Black Coffee and David Guetta
Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu)
Performer
Last played on
Drive (Edit)
Black Coffee
Drive (Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Drive (Edit)
Last played on
Crazy (feat. Thiwe)
Black Coffee
Crazy (feat. Thiwe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Crazy (feat. Thiwe)
Last played on
Drive
Black Coffee
Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Drive
Last played on
Playlists featuring Black Coffee
Black Coffee Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist