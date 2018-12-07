Windsor DaviesBorn 28 August 1930
Windsor Davies
1930-08-28
Windsor Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Windsor Davies (born 28 August 1930) is a retired British actor who acted in many films and TV shows between 1964 and 2004. He is best known for playing the part of Battery Sergeant Major Williams in the British sitcom It Ain't Half Hot Mum (1974–81). His distinctive Welsh accented voice was heard extensively in advertising voice-overs.
