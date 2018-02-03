Reginald ForesytheBorn 28 May 1907. Died 28 December 1958
Reginald Foresythe
1907-05-28
Reginald Foresythe Biography (Wikipedia)
Reginald Foresythe (28 May 1907 - 28 December 1958) was a British jazz pianist, arranger, composer, and bandleader.
Reginald Foresythe Tracks
Dodging a divorcee
Orchestra
Last played on
