O.G.C. (Originoo Gunn Clappaz) is a Hip Hop group consisting of members Jack McNair (a.k.a. Starang Wondah) (Gunn Clappa Numba One, also known as Big Will, Hurricane Starang and Strang Da Beast From Da East), Dashawn Jamal Yates (a.k.a. Top Dog) (Gunn Clappa Numba Two, also known as Big Kahuna and D-O), and Barret Powell (a.k.a. Louieville Sluggah) (Gunn Clappa Numba Three, also known as Hennyville Guzzler or Henny). The group is mostly known through their membership in the Boot Camp Clik, along with Buckshot, Smif-N-Wessun and Heltah Skeltah.