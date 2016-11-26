O.G.C.American hardcore rap group Originoo Gunn Clappaz
O.G.C. (Originoo Gunn Clappaz) is a Hip Hop group consisting of members Jack McNair (a.k.a. Starang Wondah) (Gunn Clappa Numba One, also known as Big Will, Hurricane Starang and Strang Da Beast From Da East), Dashawn Jamal Yates (a.k.a. Top Dog) (Gunn Clappa Numba Two, also known as Big Kahuna and D-O), and Barret Powell (a.k.a. Louieville Sluggah) (Gunn Clappa Numba Three, also known as Hennyville Guzzler or Henny). The group is mostly known through their membership in the Boot Camp Clik, along with Buckshot, Smif-N-Wessun and Heltah Skeltah.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
